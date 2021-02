Studnicka (undisclosed) practiced with AHL Providence on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Studnicka has been on the Bruins' IR list, but Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic notes that the plan is for the young forward to make his initial return to game action with Providence, where he's in line line to play right wing. Beyond that, it shouldn't be long before Studnicka is back with the big club.