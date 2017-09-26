Studnicka signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins on Tuesday.

The Bruins nabbed Studnicka with a second-round (53rd overall) pick in this year's draft. He's already at work with the OHL's Oshawa Generals, having notched a pair of goals with three helpers over two games. In order for him to evolve into a fantasy stud -- pun intended -- he'll need to work on his strength and beef up on his current 6-foot-1, 171-pound frame. At 18 years old, he's just getting started and has the potential to hold down a role in shorthanded situations with the Bs in the coming seasons.