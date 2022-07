Studnicka signed a two-year contract with the Bruins on Saturday.

The deal will carry an AAV of $762,500. Studnicka logged three assists in 15 NHL games last season while bouncing between the Bruins and AHL Providence. The 23-year-old center still possesses solid upside and will look to take a step forward in 2022-23. He'll likely be battling for a middle-six role with Boston in training camp.