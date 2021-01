Studnicka (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

There's still no clear timeline for when Studnicka will return, but he'll be required to miss at least the next two games. That means the 21-year-old will be eligible to play Friday against the Flyers. Ondrej Kase (upper body) remains on IR as well, while Jake DeBrusk (lower body) is still day-to-day.