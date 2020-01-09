Studnicka has 26 points in 36 games for AHL Providence, tying him with Paul Carey for most on the team.

It also puts him at fifth in the rookie scoring race in the AHL. Studkicka has already got a chance in the NHL this season, playing in two games and picking up his first career point. A second round pick from 2017, Studnicka has a good shot on making the Bruins' NHL roster next season.