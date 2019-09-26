Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Lights lamp against Devils
Studnicka scored his second of the preseason during Wednesday's 2-0 shutout of the Devils.
Coming off a successful final season in the OHL, the Bruins will look for Studnicka to build his game in AHL Providence. Splitting games last season between Niagra and Oshawa of the OHL, Studnicka scored 36 goals and 83 points in 60 games. He will likely be in the next round of roster cuts for the Bruins, but has already made a good impact this preseason.
