Studnicka isn't in line to suit up for Wednesday's game against the Lightning, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

The 21-year-old saw second-line work in Sunday's loss to the Flyers, but he'll be scratched Wednesday, which paves the way for Nick Ritchie to re-join the team's lineup. It remains to be seen when Studnicka's next lineup opportunity will come, but for now coach Bruce Cassidy is still tinkering with his lines with the B's attack looking sluggish since the squad resumed play.