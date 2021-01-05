With David Pastrnak (hip) in line to miss time early on this season, Studnicka is a candidate to see first-line right wing duty, NESN's Logan Mullen reports.

Though Studnicka is a natural center, if he can display chemistry as a winger with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, a key role could be on tap for him out of the gate this season. Ondrej Kase, Anders Bjork and Craig Smith could also be considered as options to fill in for Pastrnak, but Studnicka is the team's top forward prospect after putting up a 23/26/49 stat line with AHL Providence in 60 games in 2019-20 and could secure the assignment with a strong training camp.