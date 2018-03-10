Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Playing well for OHL Oshawa
Studnicka posted a hat trick in OHL Oshawa's 6-2 win over Mississauga on Friday.
Studnicka's numbers this year (20 goals, 67 points in 63 games) won't blow anyone away, but he has, by all accounts, been one of the most underrated players in the OHL all season long. Boston's 2017 second-round pick has size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds), some grit, and the ability to play either center or wing. Studnicka signed his entry-level deal with the Bruins just prior to the start of the season.
