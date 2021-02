The Bruins are expected to recall Studnicka in advance of Sunday's game against the Flyers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Studnicka, who logged one assist in two games with Providence, is being summoned in the wake of a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline David Krejci. Studnicka was seeing work as a winger in the AHL, but it's plausible that he could center a line with Nick Ritchie and Jake DeBrusk in Krejci's anticipated absence.