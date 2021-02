Studnicka has joined the Bruins in advance of Sunday's game against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

With second-line center David Krejci dealing with a lower-body injury, Studnicka is a candidate to either work as a center or winger in his return to the big club. In six games with the Bruins thus far, the 2017 second-rounder has notched one goal and six shots.