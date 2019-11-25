The Bruins recalled Studnicka from AHL Providence on Monday.

The 20-year-old is picking up the pace and should be considered in dynasty fantasy formats, generating nine goals and nine assists over 21 AHL games this year. At the very least, Bruins' faithful should be excited about his future with the club. It appears Studnicka is being brought up to the big club in case David Backes (upper body) is unable to play Tuesday against the Canadiens.