Studnicka rotated in with Anders Bjork at practice Friday on the Bruins' top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

Whether Studnicka, who saw first-line duty in Thursday's season opener, stays in that slot remains to be seen, but it's quite possible that Bjork could draw the assignment Saturday against New Jersey. How the Bruins' lines/scratches shake out for the contest hinge on whether Craig Smith (lower body) is able to play, but it looks like Studnicka's role up front has yet to be solidified at this early stage of the season.