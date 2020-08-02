Studnicka is slated to skate on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci on Sunday against the Flyers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

The 21-year-old will thus have a chance to see top-six work for the Bruins, filling in for Ondrej Kase, who is back with the team after missing time. It's a big opportunity for Studnicka, who led AHL Providence this past season with 49 points in 60 games. The skilled 2017 second-rounder is viewed as the team's top prospect and if he performs well Sunday, it could be hard to displace him from Boston's second line in the short term.