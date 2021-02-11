Studnicka is slated to skate on the right wing of AHL Providence's second line in Thursday's game against Hartford, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Studnicka, who missed some time with an undisclosed injury, is a natural center, but the Bruins want to get the young forward some work on the wing, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. The duration of Studnicka's stint in the minors hinges on the health and availability of Boston's forward corps, but Studnicka -- who turns 22 next week -- figures to be summoned by the big club the next time reinforcements are needed up front.