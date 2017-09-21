The Bruins have returned Studnicka to OHL Oshawa.

Studnicka, whom the Bruins drafted 53rd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, turns 19 in February and is probably a couple of years away from making a run at an NHL roster spot. The 6-foot-1, 171-pounder needs to bulk up before he embarks on that journey, but he's versatile enough to play both wing and center and brings some good skills on offense to the table, notably having notched 15 points in 11 games during last season's OHL playoffs.