Studnicka was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
Studnicka filled in with the Bruins for the regular-season finale versus the Maple Leafs. The 23-year-old will likely remain in Providence during its AHL playoff run, though he could be among the Bruins' Black Aces if the NHL club makes a deep enough run.
