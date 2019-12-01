The Bruins reassigned Studnicka to AHL Providence on Sunday.

Studnicka made his NHL debut in the wake of the injury bug hitting the Bruins' forward group. The 20-year-old made his mark, securing an assist and was a plus-2 while averaging 12:08 of ice time with the big club. He'll head down to AHL Providence with valuable NHL experience, and could be a likely call up again should injuries pile up.