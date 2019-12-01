Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Sent to bus league
The Bruins reassigned Studnicka to AHL Providence on Sunday.
Studnicka made his NHL debut in the wake of the injury bug hitting the Bruins' forward group. The 20-year-old made his mark, securing an assist and was a plus-2 while averaging 12:08 of ice time with the big club. He'll head down to AHL Providence with valuable NHL experience, and could be a likely call up again should injuries pile up.
