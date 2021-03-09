site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Shuffled to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Studnicka was demoted to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Studnicka has three points through 13 games for the Bruins this season while operating in a bottom-six role. The 22-year-old will likely be recalled for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.
