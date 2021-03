Studnicka skated on the Bruins' fourth line Thursday morning.

Studnicka is thus back on the active roster and slated to work on a line with Sean Kuraly and Zach Senyshyn when the Bruins host the Rangers on Thursday night. In 14 games to date, Studnicka has logged just one goal and three points, but he has the skills to produce at a higher clip, especially if he clicks well with the speedy Senyshyn, who's set to make his season debut with the Bruins following a strong start with AHL Providence.