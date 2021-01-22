Studnicka scored his first career NHL regular-season goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

Studnicka's tally, which came early in the third period with the Bruins trailing 2-0, also marked the 2-1-1 team's first 5-on-5 goal of the season. The 21-year-old ended up logging three shots in 13:38 worth of ice time Thursday while skating on the team's second line with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci. Looking ahead, it looks like the trio will stick together for the time being, though Boston's top six figures to be shuffled around down the road, once Ondrej Kase (upper body) and David Pastrnak (hip) return to the mix.