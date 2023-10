Edward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Wednesday.

Edward has two goals, six points and 10 PIM in 10 games with OHL London in 2023-24. Over 65 contests with London last year, he recorded five goals, 25 points and 110 PIM. Boston took Edward with the No. 200 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Look for the 19-year-old defender to make the jump to the AHL in 2024-25.