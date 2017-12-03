Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Appears on IR
DeBrusk (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
With five goals and 12 points through his first 21 at hockey's highest level, DeBrusk is demonstrating the reasons behind his 14th overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. However, his fantasy owners have to be hoping this malady doesn't linger, as it's not easy for players -- particularly rookies -- to reestablish a rhythm upon returning. At any rate, DeBrusk will be eligible to return against the Predators on Monday, so check back to see if he travels to Nashville for that game.
More News
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Sidelined with upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Tallies two assists in win•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Opens scoring Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Leads winning effort against Sharks•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Poised to re-join lineup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...