DeBrusk (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

With five goals and 12 points through his first 21 at hockey's highest level, DeBrusk is demonstrating the reasons behind his 14th overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. However, his fantasy owners have to be hoping this malady doesn't linger, as it's not easy for players -- particularly rookies -- to reestablish a rhythm upon returning. At any rate, DeBrusk will be eligible to return against the Predators on Monday, so check back to see if he travels to Nashville for that game.