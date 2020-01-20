DeBrusk picked up his 14th helper on the season in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Only two minutes into the game, DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle teamed up on a passing play to find Anders Bjork for the goal on a three-on-two rush. DeBrusk is now only one helper behind last year's total and is on pace to set a new career-high point total. He has 14 goals and 28 points in 45 games.