Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Assists on odd-man rush
DeBrusk picked up his 14th helper on the season in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Only two minutes into the game, DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle teamed up on a passing play to find Anders Bjork for the goal on a three-on-two rush. DeBrusk is now only one helper behind last year's total and is on pace to set a new career-high point total. He has 14 goals and 28 points in 45 games.
