Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Awaiting test results
DeBrusk underwent tests after being cross-checked in the head by Nazem Kadri in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
DeBrusk dished out a knee-to-knee hit on Kadri earlier in the game before issuing a hard check on Patrick Marleau in the third period. Kadri took exception and targeted DeBrusk with a cross-check to the head. Kadri was ejected from the game and will likely face a hefty suspension for his actions. We'll have an update on DeBrusk's condition as information becomes available.
