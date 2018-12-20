DeBrusk (concussion) participated in practice Wednesday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

DeBrusk sported a non-contact jersey Wednesday and isn't yet ready for game action, but his return is on the horizon. With Patrice Bergeron (ribs) also close to playing, but Bruins are about to get a major boost up front, with both players ticketed for top-six duty once they return to the lineup.