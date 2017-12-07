Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Back in action
DeBrusk (upper body) will return Thursday evening against the visiting Coyotes, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This is huge for the B's and fantasy owners alike, as the rookie has dazzled to the tune of eight points (three goals, five assists) since November started, plus we have him projected to reprise his role on the No. 2 power-play unit.
