Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Back in business
DeBrusk (concussion) is slated to return to action Thursday night against New Jersey.
DeBrusk is line to skate on the Bruins' second line in his return to action Thursday, along with Danton Heinen and David Krejci. The 22-year-old winger, who last suited up Dec. 6, checks back into the Boston lineup with 10 goals and 12 points in 28 games and he'll be counted on to help provide some needed secondary scoring behind the team's reunited top trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.
