DeBrusk will play Saturday against Buffalo after being a healthy scratch Thursday (also against Buffalo).

It'll be interesting to see if the time as a healthy scratch lights a fire under the fourth-year NHLer. DeBrusk only has 11 points in 34 games after a 19-goal, 35-point showing (in 65 games) last season, so the B's could really use some production from him in the last couple weeks of the season.