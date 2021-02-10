Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that DeBrusk (lower body) will return to action Wednesday night against the Rangers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

In his return to the lineup, DeBrusk is on track to work on the Bruins' third line along with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork. Additionally, DeBrusk is a candidate to see second-unit power-play duty versus New York. The winger is off to a slow start (one point in six games) this season, but given his track record it seems inevitable that the 24-year-old will pick up his scoring pace.