DeBrusk skated on the Bruins' second line during Thursday's morning skate.

DeBrusk, who's notched just one goal and five points in 17 games thus far, was a healthy scratch Tuesday, but he's set to skate with David Krejci and Nick Ritchie when the Bruins and Rangers take the ice Thursday night. Despite his slow start, the streaky DeBrusk has the upside to get back on track in short order and help provide Boston with some much-needed secondary scoring.