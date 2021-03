DeBrusk worked with with David Krejci and Craig Smith during Monday's morning skate in advance of the Bruins' evening road tilt against the Penguins.

DeBrusk missed Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers after he was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He's back following a one-game absence and will look to pick up the pace on the heels of turning in lackluster production (two goals and six points) through his first 18 games this season.