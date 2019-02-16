DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

When center David Krejci served a backhand pass to DeBrusk, the young winger put it to good use to extend the Bruins' lead to 2-0. DeBrusk has 16 goals and 23 points in 49 games, which is a lower pace than his 43 points in 70 contests last season. However, with David Pastrnak (thumb) out, DeBrusk will likely see top-six minutes regularly for the foreseeable future.