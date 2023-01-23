DeBrusk (lower body) is expected to begin skating Monday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.
DeBrusk has missed the last nine games and is currently stashed on long-term injured reserve. The 26-year-old has 16 goals and 30 points in 36 games this season, with seven over his last six appearances. DeBrusk will likely work on his own for a bit before returning to practice.
More News
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Placed on long-term injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Leads Bruins to victory•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Contributes power-play goal•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Three points against Isles•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Tallies in road win•