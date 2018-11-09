DeBrusk had two goals and an assist in an 8-5 loss to Vancouver on Thursday night.

DeBrusk has been scuffling this season -- he had just four points (three goals, one assist) in 14 games leading up to Thursday night. Much was expected from DeBrusk, who was coming off a fabulous rookie campaign. But this season, he has been held off the scoresheet in 11 of 15 games. This level on inconsistency means he should be stapled to your bench until he can stabilize his game.