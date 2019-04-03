DeBrusk scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The second-year winger had only four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games since returning to the lineup from a foot injury, but DeBrusk nearly matched that total in Tuesday's rout. With two games left on the schedule, he needs two more points to equal his 43-point rookie campaign.

