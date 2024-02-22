DeBrusk scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

DeBrusk tallied to put the Bruins ahead 4-1 in the second period. That lead didn't last, but he was able to chip in again by setting up Charlie McAvoy's game-winning goal in overtime. Prior to Wednesday, DeBrusk had gone nine games without a point. He's at 27 points, 124 shots, 65 hits and a plus-10 rating through 55 appearances this season, playing mainly in a top-six role. He's well behind the pace that saw him rack up 50 points in 64 outings a year ago.