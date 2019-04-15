Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Cleared to play
DeBrusk (undisclosed) will play in Monday night's road game against the Maple Leafs.
DeBrusk took a cross-check to the face from Toronto's Nazem Kadri on Saturday, but the winger will be a go in Monday's Game 3, which sets the stage for him to man the left wing of the Bruins' second line as well as see top unit power-play duty.
