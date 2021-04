DeBrusk cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

DeBrusk has been out since March 18, so he'll likely stay on non-roster injured reserve as he ramps up his conditioning. The 24-year-old was off to a slow start before his stint in protocol, as he posted just seven points through the first 21 games while averaging 15:08 of ice time.