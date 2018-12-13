Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Concussion confirmed
Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Thursday that DeBrusk is in the NHL's concussion protocol.
On the plus side, Cassidy relayed that DeBrusk is "feeling better, going in right direction," but it seems safe to rule out the young winger for Friday's game against the Penguins, at a minimum.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...