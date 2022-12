DeBrusk found the back of the net in a 3-2 victory against Winnipeg on Thursday.

DeBrusk's marker came at 15:00 of the second period and was scored with the man advantage. He has 12 goals and 24 points in 30 games, including 10 power-play points. He has a place on the Bruins' top power-play unit and as long as that's the case, the 26-year-old should be a solid offensive contributor.