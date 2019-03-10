Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Could return on road trip
DeBrusk (foot) has a slight chance of joining the Bruins on their three-game road trip, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.
This news rules DeBrusk out Sunday in Pittsburgh, but it leaves the door open for him to rejoin the lineup either Tuesday in Columbus or Thursday in Winnipeg. Check back for another update on DeBrusk prior to Tuesday's contest.
