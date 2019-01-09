Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Credited with lucky goal
DeBrusk saw the puck go off his chest and in for a goal during a 4-0 shutout of the Wild on Tuesday.
While this goal may have been a stroke of luck, DeBrusk has been on his game since returning from a concussion on December 27 with four goals and an assist in six games. His current ratio of 14 goals to three assists on the season is concerning for his future production, but not surprising considering his line with David Krejci has yet to find a third member who can finish off goals.
