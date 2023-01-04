DeBrusk has a lower-body injury and didn't travel with the Bruins for their upcoming three-game road trip, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

DeBrusk scored twice in Monday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh, but he was seen after the game wearing a protective boot on his left leg, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. If DeBrusk is consequently not an option for the Bruins' road trip, then he'll miss games against Los Angeles on Thursday, San Jose on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday. Boston will then return home to face Seattle on Jan. 12. DeBrusk has 16 goals and 30 points in 36 contests this season. His absence might lead to Trent Frederic playing a bigger role.