DeBrusk scored the game-winning, power-play goal and had three shots Tuesday in a 2-1 victory over the Lightning.

DeBrusk turned on the afterburners in the neutral zone to create a breakaway for himself, fought off a trip and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to put the Bruins on top 2-0 midway through the second period. The goal also snapped a personal 10-game scoring drought for DeBrusk, who last lit the lamp Feb. 8. The 23-year-old has 19 goals and 35 points in 62 games.