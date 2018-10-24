Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Determined to pot another goal
DeBrusk fired five shots on net during Tuesdays 4-1 win over the Senators, but failed to add to his goal totals.
After collecting two goals against Detriot on Oct. 13, DeBrusk has gone scoreless. His drought is not for lack of trying as the sophomore winger has collected at least one shot in every one of the Bruins nine games. He is currently third in shots behind Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak and should break through his snakebitten phase soon enough.
