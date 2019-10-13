Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Digs out assist
DeBrusk collected an assist and four shots in Saturday's 3-0 shutout of the Devils.
DeBrusk spent most of his time in front of the net during the contest, trying to grind out his first point of the year. It worked out for the third-year winger, who picked up an assist on the power play after digging away at the puck in the crease. The puck slid its way onto Patrice Bergeron's stick who put it in the back of the net.
