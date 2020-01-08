Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Dishes helper on power play
DeBrusk assisted on the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
The assist was only DeBrusk's second on the man advantage this season despite his spot on the top unit. With 11 goals and 21 points through 39 games this season, he is on pace to end his third-straight season with a low-40's point total.
