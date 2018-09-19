Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Doesn't return to bench
DeBrusk was not on the bench for the start of the third period due to illness against Calgary on Wednesday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
DeBrusk left the game during the second period with an upset stomach, which will no doubt be a relief for fantasy owners. While the illness could keep the winger out of Saturday's matchup with Detroit, it's unlikely to affect him long term.
