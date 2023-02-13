DeBrusk (lower body) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

DeBrusk rotated in on the fourth line, as a full participant, during Monday's practice. Coach Jim Montgomery said after the session that the Bruins forward is probable to return Thursday in Nashville. DeBrusk, who has been out since Jan. 2, has 16 goals, 30 points, 109 shots on net and 51 hits in 36 games this season.